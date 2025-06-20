OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 3,407 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Comcast were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Comcast’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.