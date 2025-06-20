Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.5% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608,172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VEA opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

