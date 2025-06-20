Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 23.1% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:FI opened at $161.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.13 and its 200-day moving average is $202.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.46 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

