Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 190 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brady Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 3.1% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $210.72 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $118.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

