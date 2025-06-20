Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,560 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $288,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,022.72. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,727.83. This trade represents a 15.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

