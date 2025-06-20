Abundance Wealth Counselors Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,082 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

