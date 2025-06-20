NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4%

NEE stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.