Riverwater Partners LLC Has $814,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $70,312.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $801,599.86. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $179.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.78 and a 12-month high of $182.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.32 and a 200-day moving average of $164.58.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

