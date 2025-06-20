Top Canadian Stocks To Follow Now – June 19th

CSX, Celsius, Canadian Natural Resources, TC Energy, and Cenovus Energy are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in Canada and traded primarily on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the TSX Venture Exchange. They represent ownership stakes in Canadian businesses across sectors—like finance, energy, mining and telecommunications—and entitle shareholders to a portion of corporate profits and voting rights. Their market values fluctuate based on company performance, domestic economic conditions and global market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,808,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,239,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.07. 6,730,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,092,934. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.58. 6,457,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.91.

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,276,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,792. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of CVE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,123,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88.

