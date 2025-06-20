SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,737 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.7% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,511,000 after buying an additional 2,237,528 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

