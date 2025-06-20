Brady Family Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Brady Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,341,391,000 after acquiring an additional 526,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,652,768,000 after purchasing an additional 157,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,088,037,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after buying an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $289.24 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $206.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.84.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

