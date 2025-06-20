Five Pine Wealth Management Purchases 282 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Five Pine Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Five Pine Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 49,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 14.9%

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

