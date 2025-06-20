Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 690 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 5,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 141.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 614.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $155.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.53. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

