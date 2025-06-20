LifeGoal Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,212,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $380.21 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.00 and a fifty-two week high of $386.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

