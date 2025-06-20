Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,853 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

VYM opened at $130.28 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average of $128.66.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

