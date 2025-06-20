Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.370–0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Frontier Group has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $767.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.67.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.78%. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULCC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Frontier Group from $7.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Group

In related news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $46,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,337.68. This represents a 50.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frontier Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,509 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Frontier Group worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

