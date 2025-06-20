Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This is a 131.0% increase from Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FBOT stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 million, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.88% of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.

