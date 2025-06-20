Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.
Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FMET opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of -1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $32.90.
About Fidelity Metaverse ETF
