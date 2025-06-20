iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) Stock Holdings Lifted by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 1,243.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Get iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of BATS IGEB opened at $44.88 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.