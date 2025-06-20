Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 1,165 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 206,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,417,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,152,000 after buying an additional 58,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,421 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 35,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Enbridge by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,818,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 2.1%

ENB opened at $44.99 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.21%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.