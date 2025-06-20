iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stake Trimmed by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12,361.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,175,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,223,000 after buying an additional 4,141,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,904,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 514,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,793,000 after buying an additional 281,733 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,971,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EMB opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average is $90.19. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4054 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $4.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

