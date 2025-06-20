HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Shares Up 18.2% – Here’s Why

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) traded up 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 796,327 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 215,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
HPQ Silicon Stock Down 2.8%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.07. The stock has a market cap of C$66.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.14.
About HPQ Silicon
HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HPQ Silicon
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Congress’s May Stock Trades: What They Know That You Don’t
- About the Markup Calculator
- McDonald’s Is Down, But Long-Term Investors Can Still Take a Bite
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Rivian vs. Lucid: Who’s Best Positioned to Steal Tesla’s Thunder?
Receive News & Ratings for HPQ Silicon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ Silicon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.