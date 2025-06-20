Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Bought by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVUV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,044,000 after buying an additional 251,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 108,509 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 346,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,938,000. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $89.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.10.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

