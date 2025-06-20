Carr Financial Group Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,993,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,205.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period.

VCSH stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

