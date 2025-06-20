Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $616,824,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6,536.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,745,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,383 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,159,000 after buying an additional 1,132,527 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,243,000 after buying an additional 932,713 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of DGRO opened at $62.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

