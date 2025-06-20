TTP Investments Inc. Buys 5,888 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.8% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.66.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.