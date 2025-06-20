ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0182 per share on Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

ReposiTrak has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get ReposiTrak alerts:

ReposiTrak Stock Performance

Shares of ReposiTrak stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. ReposiTrak has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $371.27 million, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ReposiTrak

Insider Activity at ReposiTrak

In related news, CEO Randall K. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $111,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,520. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $639,585. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ReposiTrak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReposiTrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReposiTrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.