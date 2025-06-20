Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,923 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $29,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 232,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,032,000. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,580,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

