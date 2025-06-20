Sincerus Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sincerus Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Sincerus Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sincerus Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $47.97.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.