Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 343,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 67,026 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 123,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 357,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BSCR opened at $19.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0707 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

