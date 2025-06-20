Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,013,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,881,000 after acquiring an additional 331,403 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,054,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 263,314 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

