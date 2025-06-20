Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $25,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 79,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Hanover Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

