Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 99 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3%

SPGI stock opened at $502.59 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $500.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

