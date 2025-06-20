Carr Financial Group Corp Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.55 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

