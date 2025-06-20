Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.4% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,579,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,643,000 after acquiring an additional 272,676 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,417,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,016.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 211,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,110,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,773,000.

SPLV stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

