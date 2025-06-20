The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Boeing were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA stock opened at $197.62 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

