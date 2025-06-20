Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) versus ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Head to Head Survey

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) and Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ONE Gas and Corning Natural Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Gas $2.08 billion 2.06 $222.85 million $4.14 17.32 Corning Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ONE Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Corning Natural Gas.

88.7% of ONE Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of ONE Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Corning Natural Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ONE Gas and Corning Natural Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Gas 1 3 3 0 2.29 Corning Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

ONE Gas presently has a consensus target price of $77.64, suggesting a potential upside of 8.28%. Given ONE Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ONE Gas is more favorable than Corning Natural Gas.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Gas and Corning Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Gas 10.75% 8.15% 2.98% Corning Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ONE Gas beats Corning Natural Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Corning Natural Gas

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 434 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,900 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 20 miles of gas distribution pipe. It also owns 4 gate stations and approximately 18 miles of pipe in Susquehanna and Bradford Counties, Pennsylvania. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the Corning, Hammondsport, and Virgil areas, as well as in Pike county; and distributes to 2 other gas utilities that serve the Elmira and Bath areas of New York. The company was incorporated in 1904 and is headquartered in Corning, New York. As of July 6, 2022, Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation was taken private.

