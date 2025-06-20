Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $10.00. Sims Metal Management shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Sims Metal Management Stock Performance

Sims Metal Management Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

