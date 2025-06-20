AO World (LON:AO) Posts Earnings Results

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AO World had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.

AO World stock opened at GBX 96.30 ($1.30) on Friday. AO World has a 52-week low of GBX 77.15 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 120.40 ($1.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.53. The company has a market cap of £560.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, insider John Roberts sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £117,600 ($158,362.51). Insiders sold 2,240,000 shares of company stock valued at $213,290,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

