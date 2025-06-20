Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $64,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total value of $4,361,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,480. This trade represents a 47.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total transaction of $7,366,953.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,010,072.40. This represents a 20.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,149 shares of company stock worth $198,378,957 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,413.92 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,408.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,347.81.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

