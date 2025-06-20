Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of DINO stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. HF Sinclair Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -259.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.