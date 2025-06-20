Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in Humana by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $243.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $406.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Humana’s payout ratio is 25.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $268.00 price target on shares of Humana and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.76.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

