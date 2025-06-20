Erik Mickels Buys 940 Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) CFO Erik Mickels acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $16,863.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,764.12. This represents a 1.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MarketWise Trading Up 0.8%

MKTW opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. MarketWise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $282.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.47.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $1.40. MarketWise had a net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $83.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 1,756.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 959,477 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 907,788 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MarketWise by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 93,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,661 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 91,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

