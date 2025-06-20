TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by DMKC Advisory Services LLC

DMKC Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. TotalEnergies accounts for about 1.8% of DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 265,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,058,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,193,000 after purchasing an additional 196,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.
TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Dbs Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.
NYSE:TTE opened at $61.99 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a $0.7108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
