Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,158 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,125,000 after purchasing an additional 422,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $272.13 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

