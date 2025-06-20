Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 540 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3%

CVS Health stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.