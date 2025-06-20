Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.15.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $235.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.79 and its 200-day moving average is $199.75. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $257.47.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

