Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) is Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Azarias Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 581,028 shares during the period. Healthcare Services Group accounts for about 3.6% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.89% of Healthcare Services Group worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCSG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $14.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $447.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.82 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

