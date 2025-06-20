Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stake Boosted by RF&L Wealth Management LLC

RF&L Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RF&L Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after buying an additional 40,296 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $61.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

