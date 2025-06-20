iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

